Flight of First Female African Astronaut to ISS May Take 3-4 Years

A flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft by the first female African astronaut, a Tunisian citizen, is possible in three to four years, Sergey Savelyev, deputy general director of Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation responsible for international cooperation, told Sputnik.

“Now we are developing a plan, a scientific program. Before signing the memorandum, the Tunisian delegation visited the Mission Control Center, the Cosmonaut Training Center. They have not yet determined the flight date. This is possible in the foreseeable future, in three to four years,” Savelyev said.

Earlier, Roscosmos and Tunisia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in manned space flights. The sides intend to cooperate in preparing for the flight into orbit of the African country’s citizen. The woman will also become the first representative of Africa and Arab countries in space.

The director general of Tunisian company Telnet, Mohammed Friha, said earlier the flight could take place in late 2022 or early 2023.