After closing its airspace to commercial flights from abroad for six months due to the pandemic, South Africa is set to open its skies again on Thursday, though leisure travellers from high-risk countries will not immediately be allowed.

“South Africa has developed a risk categorization model for different international travellers,” said Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in a Wednesday briefing.

Those countries include the United States and Britain, both of which currently have high rates of coronavirus cases.

People travelling for business will be allowed to enter South Africa, however, and the list will be reviewed

every two weeks, Pandor said. Anyone entering the country will need to present a negative Covid-19 test less

than 72 hours old.

South Africa recently also eased local restrictions, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that the country

“withstood the coronavirus storm.” So far, the African country has recorded 672,572 coronavirus cases and 16,600 deaths.