Floki Announced as First-Ever Crypto Partner for World Table Tennis Championships

World Table Tennis is delighted to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Floki, the people’s cryptocurrency, for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2023. This marks the first time ever that a cryptocurrency has partnered with an international table tennis event and points to the strong affinity to cryptocurrencies and leading technology shown by the growing global table tennis fanbase.

The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2023 will take place from 20-28 May at the ICC Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. The event will feature the world’s best players competing for the five coveted crowns in singles and doubles, and is expected to reach over 500 million fans across TV and digital platforms.

As part of the partnership, Floki will receive field of play advertising at all matches, as well as assets across all World Table Tennis digital platforms. This will provide Floki with a significant global platform and enable the company to engage with a wide audience of table tennis fans around the world.

Jonny Cowan, World Table Tennis Europe General Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Floki, which marks a significant milestone in the history of both table tennis and the cryptocurrency industry. Our mission at World Table Tennis is to revolutionize the sport of table tennis and lead its digital transformation, and we believe that this partnership with Floki will help us to achieve this goal.”

A spokesperson for Floki commented, “We are thrilled to be involved in the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Durban, and to partner with WTT for this historic event. This is another unique sports platform for us to engage with our global community, and we look forward to supporting the world’s best table tennis players as they compete for the ultimate prize.”