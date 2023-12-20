Flood Disaster: CHAG donates GHC 158,000 to Keta-Akatsi Diocese

The Christian Health Association of Ghana（CHAG) has handed over a total cash of GHC 158,000 to the Keta Akatsi Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

The donation, among others, would restore and rebuild the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital located at Sogakope that was heavily affected by the floods.

Dr Peter Yeboah, Executive Director of （CHAG), the largest and oldest Non-State Actor in health, during a short presentation at the Catholic Secretariat at Torve, said CHAG remained committed to bringing Christ-like compassion to humanity.

He said CHAG, the second largest health services provider in the country, would maintain what he called ‘fraternal bond’ as people of God for progress.

Dr Yeboah further said the core mission of CHAG was to promote the healing ministry of Christ and to continue to be a reliable partner in the Health Sector in “providing the health needs of the people in Ghana in fulfillment of Christ’s mandate to heal the sick.”

He thanked their funding partners in fulfilling their commitment to the Keta-Akatsi Diocese.

Most Reverend Gabriel Edoe Kumordji （SVD）, Bishop of the Keta -Akatsi Diocese, in a special message during the presentation event at the Catholic Secretariat at Torve, said the disaster came as a shock where several personal belongings and property were being affected.

He, however, commended other individuals, donor groups, and agencies for the show of love with their kindness and willingness to give to the affected communities.

Most Rev. Bishop Kumordji further explained that the disaster had affected three key establishments under their outfit, namely, Richard Novati Catholic Hospital at Sogakope, as well as the Comboni Technical and Basic Schools.

On the donations, Most Rev. Bishop Kumordji indicated that donations which were directed to the their health department went straight the affected hospital, and those without any attachment were put in a pool to help all affected members.

The great donation from CHAG, he said, would be used to renovate Richard Novati Hospital, which would go a long way to improve the facility as well as putting preventive measures in place to avoid future disasters.

Bishop Kumordji （SVD) further commended CHAG for their continuous support for quality health care delivery in the country.

Ms Justine Alornyo, Board Chairperson of the Keta Akatsi Diocesan Health Board, on behalf of all the health facilities within the Diocese, thanked CHAG for the show of love.

She assured them of ensuring a very convenient environment for quality health care in the area.

CHAG is a Network organisation of 344 health facilities and health training institutions owned by 33 different Christian Church Denominations.

They provide health care to the most vulnerable and underprivileged population groups in all the 16 Regions of Ghana, particularly in the most remote areas.

Some officials from CHAG and leaders from the Diocese who witnessed the presentation ceremony include, Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, Director of Human Resource at CHAG, Mr Nelson Awudi, HR Manager at Richard Novati Hospital, Rev. Msgr Peter Huletey, Vicar General, Keta- Akatsi Diocese, and others.