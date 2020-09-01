East China’s Jiangxi Province, hit hard by rains and floods this summer, ended its emergency response on Tuesday, marking its back-to-normal flood control status.

The Level IV flood-control emergency response was lifted as the water levels of the Jiujiang section of the Yangtze River and Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake of China, dropped below the warning marks, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Jiangxi.

The provincial authorities have stressed post-disaster reconstruction and flood control and drought relief work, and urged to speed up resumption of production and normal order in flood-hit areas.

Jiangxi, which is at the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze, is one of the regions worst hit by floods. From July 6 to 20, severe floods affected more than 7 million people, forced the relocation of nearly 700,000 people, and damaged 659,700 hectares of crops in the province.