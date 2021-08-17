Flooding in Germany unearths 350 kilos of WWII ammunition

Some 350 kilograms of World War II ammunition has been unearthed by the recent flooding in western Germany, regional authorities in Trier told dpa.

It was primarily cartridges, grenades and pyrotechnics that were found, the Supervision and Service Directorate (ADD) Trier said.

There were 22 finds last month in the Ahr valley, which was particularly badly affected by the flooding.

The ordnance clearance service in Rhineland-Palatinate destroyed the ammunition, an ADD spokeswoman explained.

Heavy rains and subsequent flooding hit the states of North Rhine Westphalia and Rhineland Palatinate in mid-July, leaving trails of devastation and a death toll of more than 180 people.

Authorities recommend that people exercise caution and inform the police immediately when dealing with ammunition finds, said Florian Stadtfeld from the Koblenz police headquarters.