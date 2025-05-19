Floods Claimed Three Lives in Adenta, Including Child

Torrential rains triggered deadly flooding across Accra on Sunday, killing three people in Adentan Municipality, including a four-year-old girl.

Municipal Chief Executive Ella Esiman Nongo confirmed the fatalities occurred in Lakeside, Nanakrom, and New Legon neighborhoods during an interview with Citi Breakfast Show on Monday.

The three-hour downpour, which began around 3:00 p.m., submerged communities including Weija, Kaneshie, and Adabraka, rendering roads impassable and causing the Odaw drain to overflow. Emergency teams rescued stranded residents in Ashiyie, though officials warned of persistent risks from construction on natural waterways. “When people build on waterways, stormwater has no drainage path,” Nongo explained, highlighting a recurring challenge in flood mitigation efforts.

The tragedy underscores Accra’s chronic vulnerability to seasonal flooding, exacerbated by urban planning deficiencies. With more rains forecasted, authorities have intensified assessments and advisories for flood-prone zones.