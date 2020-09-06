A number of communities in the North East Region have remained inaccessible due to torrential rains and flood waters spilled from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

Kpasinkpe and some other communities in the Mamprugu and Moaduru District cannot be accessed except through Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, while the Adali Brigde in the Chereponi District also got damaged making it difficult for people in the area to cross to other communities.

Mr John Kweku Alhassan, North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said farmlands in those districts had also been affected.

Mr Alhassan said four people in the region, two from the Bunkpurugu District, and one each from the West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi Municipalities had lost their lives as result of the situation.

The Bagre Dam had remained opened since August leading to floods at especially the Mamprugu and Moaduru District and downpours at the Bunkpurugu District on August 23, exacerbated the situation.

Mr Alhassan said the areas remained inaccessible, adding that NADMO Officers were deployed to the affected areas to ascertain the situation.

He said because the areas could not be accessed, NADMO could not tell how many households were affected, but gave the assurance that they were working to mobilise relief items for the communities and called on development partners to support in that direction.