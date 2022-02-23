Floods displace more than 1,000 people in Zambia

More than 1,000 people have been displaced by floods in Zambia during the current rainy season, the country’s disaster management and mitigation agency said Tuesday.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) said 1,066 people have so far been displaced by the floods since the start of the rainy season in November last year.

The DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen said the floods have also adversely affected more than 7,000 households resulting in a humanitarian crisis.

The official was speaking after receiving assorted items donated by First National Bank, a local bank, aimed at supplementing the government’s efforts in the provision of humanitarian support to the flood victims of Chama district in the east of the country, state broadcaster Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The donated items ranged from food and hygienic products.

The official said the temporary shelter has so far been secured for about 433 households in some areas affected by floods but warned that the families were in need of various provisions and relief. He called on the cooperating partners and the private sector to assist the government in meeting the needs of the affected communities.

The donation will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the affected families, said the official.

According to him, the floods have also left a trail of destruction to infrastructure with critical bridges cut off while some public buildings like schools have had their roofs blown off resulting in children not attending school.

Richard Mazombwe, the chairperson of First National Bank, said it was unfortunate that most of the people affected by floods were those already disadvantaged, pledging the bank’s continued support to the affected flood victims. Enditem