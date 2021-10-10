Floods Force Evacuation of Over 120,000 People in China’s Shanxi

The authorities in China’s northern province of Shanxi have urgently evacuated more than 120,000 people due to floods, the local emergency management department said on Sunday.

“A total of 120,100 people have been urgently evacuated to safe places,” the department said in a statement.

Over 1.75 million people were in the disaster zone in 76 cities and counties of the province, the authorities said.

The floods resulted in the destruction of more than 17,000 buildings, while about 190,000 hectares (469,500) of agricultural crops were damaged.

Earlier this week, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in the province. The disaster was caused by heavy rains.