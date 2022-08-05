Floods in Uganda Claim Lives of At Least 30, Deprive 400,000 of Clean Water

Devastating floods that ripped through the town of Mbale in eastern Uganda in July left at least 30 people dead and 400,000 others disconnected from the water grid and left with no access to clean water, humanitarian portal ReliefWeb reported, citing WaterAid.

The inundation caused disruptions in the town’s sewage system, prompting fears of outbreaks of disease and food shortages, as the crops were destroyed by the masses of water. Around 5,600 people were displaced due to the disaster, the portal said.

“With limited access to essential health care services for submerged areas, consequences of unsafe water, sanitation, and hygiene are bound to cause a cocktail of diarrheal diseases. Malnutrition is projected to set in as many families have lost their source of livelihood — crops, and livestock. The trend of events might spark cases of domestic violence and social imbalance,” the country director of WaterAid in Uganda, Jane Mselle Sembuche, was quoted as saying.

The town is putting up 200 mobile toilets, hand washing facilities and introducing other relief measures.

While some regions in Uganda suffer from massive flooding, others — such as the northern region of Karamoja — dry up under the scorching sun and fight severe droughts, ReliefWeb said.

Sembuche called for more attention and financing to adapt the lives of “those living on the frontline of the climate crisis.”