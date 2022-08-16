Floods kill 50, displaces many others in northern Nigeria

At least 50 people have been killed and many others displaced since May as a result of heavy floods which ravaged parts of Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa, according to local authorities.

Many houses were either damaged or destroyed by the floods, rendering more than 1,600 people homeless following the flood incidents recorded in some villages in the state since May when the rainy season began, said Yusuf Sani, head of the State Emergency Management Agency, in a statement on Sunday.

Sani said at least 17 people were killed in the most recent flooding incidents at the weekend in two villages in the Kafinhausa local government area of Jigawa. The two villages are the worst hit by flood since May.

At least 68 people have been injured following the weekend incidents in the two villages, Sani said.

The displaced persons, he said, were currently taking refuge in 11 temporary camps while others are likely staying with their relatives, he added.

In May, the Nigerian government warned of flooding in at least 32 states, including Jigawa, in the most populous African country. Enditem