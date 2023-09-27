Floods kill at least 3 people in Ghanaian capital

At least three people died after drowning in floods caused by torrential rains in Accra, the capital of Ghana, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

George Ayisi, the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told Xinhua that the victims were all males.

A downpour struck Accra over the past weekend, causing havoc to infrastructure, displacing many residents, and cutting off power supply in parts of the city.

“NADMO is yet to assess the full impact of the floods and will inform the public when that assessment is ready,” the official said.