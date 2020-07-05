Several houses at Avenorpedo, a farming community in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region have been flooded following a downpour that hit the community Saturday morning.

The rains, which set in around 0720 hours and lasted over five hours wrecked severe havoc with many struggling to leave their homes.

More than 10 houses and over 70 residents were displaced by the floods, leaving many roads linking the community cut off, resulting in inaccessibility.

Cmmunities affected are; Apegame-Avenorpedo and Gborbidzikpornu, suburbs of Avenorpedo.

Mr Raphael Ahiable, the Assembly member for the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that “this was the first time we experienced such havoc.”

He said the farming community produced several crops including; maize and cassava used in the local production of “tapiorka” which is produced in large quantities for export.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mawuli Ocloo Agos, Akatsi South District Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and his District Chief Executive, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah have visited the area to assess the extent of damage.

Mr Ocloo described the disaster as “heartbreaking ” after counting farm crops and property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis lost in the Disaster and called for calm as his outfit facilitated measures for relief items.

Mr.Dziegbor Torgbenya, a 70-year old victim expressed worry about the loss of property to the disaster.

“It was the mercy of God that l survived together with my visually impaired wife and our granddaughter,” Mr Dziegbor said.

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah promised to provide some relief items to the affected victims.

Advertisements