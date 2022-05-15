Floodwaters wash away footings of billboard at Kaneshie First Light

Disaster looms at Kaneshie First Light as floodwaters gradually wash away one of the footings of a billboard close to a traffic intersection.

The billboard is about three meters away from the Outer Ring Road at the traffic intersection leading to the Kaneshie Market.

A visit to the place by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after Saturday’s downpour, indicate that the entire ground holding the billboard had been eroded by flood with remnants and rubbles of damage parts of the billboard scattered along the waterway.

Mr Kojo Kyei Buabeng, a trotro driver, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said, “The scene is really scary and we are in danger as the rains are in.

“I don’t even understand why the Authorities allow billboards to be mounted close to the road at a traffic intersection. Should this thing fall on cars, lives are going to be lost…”

Madam Victoria Budu Nartey, a hawker at the intersection, said they had reported the problem to Unit Committee Members and yet to see any ‘action’.

“Hmm….as for Kaneshie First Light, it looks as if we are not part of Ghana. This flood issue had been there since time immemorial and the leaders keep making unfulfilled promises. They should take all the billboards off,” she said.

Mr Ambrose Nii Nai Ablorh, a pedestrian, said anyone could be victim to the “hanging” billboard and also called for its removal in time.

He said: “…This is another Melcom disaster in waiting but the cars and commuters don’t have any option than use this outer lane.”

Maame Yaa Dansua Addo, a resident, said, “the promises to fix the flooding problem at First Light are just stories.

My household and others have to scoop floodwaters water from our homes anytime it rains.”

” … We are not safe here with these billboards, the Assembly needs to pull them down. We have been living here for over 40 years and have nowhere to go. Duty bearers must just fix the problems, that’s what we need, not relief items,” she stressed.

Saturday downpour got parts of the national capital, including Kaneshie and its environs flooded with some cars and vehicles submerged in floodwaters.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation said they could not comment on the issue.