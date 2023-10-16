Floria Hurtubise ,Kojo Choi Win Big At MTN Invitational ’23 Destination Golf Tournament

Floria Hurtubise placed first in the Ladies Group A at the 2023 MTN Invitational Tournament held at the Achimota Golf Club last Friday, October 13, 2023. She amassed 37 points over handicup of 14, while Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah was second with 34 points over handicap of 15.

Kojo Choi won the Men’s Group A with 38 points on 10 handicaps, while Christopher Mbii was second with 37 points over plus one handicap and Kwame Boafo placed third with 37 points on nine handicaps.

Philip Bonney won the Men’s Group B over 24 handicaps and 40 points as Peter Quartey-Papafio was second with 38 points on 24 handicaps and Justin Butah at third place with 37 points over 15 handicaps.

Charity Vogel won the Women’s Seniors on 32 points while Jan Vogel took the Men category with 33 points.

For the Auxiliary Prizes, Longest Drive (Hole 17) went to Joshua Mensah – Larkai and Closest To The Pin (Hole 18) Men was taken by Nash Antwi as Jessica Tei won the Ladies.

All the winners were presented with fantastic prizes and goodies from MTN and Techno, who sponsored the Destination Golf Tournament.

Ms. Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), MTN Ghana said the purpose of the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, is in furtherance of our shared beliefs with the ancient Romans and Greeks on the relationship between sports and mental agility.

“Our history of supporting worthy causes in the sports industry in this country is a matter of public record and a testament to our commitment to promote sports development for the well-being of our fellow citizens”.

“It is in pursuit of this commitment that we are proud to be associated with the development of golf in this country through the Achimota Golf Club. This sport, introduced in the country during the colonial era in the early part of the 20th century, has steadily gained recognition and participation beyond Accra to other parts of the country. With the quite extensive walking that is associated with a single game, golf is particularly good for our hearts, and I hope many more of us will take this rather enjoyable sport up” she expressed.

She expressed her delighted that over 100 golfers registered for this year’s tournament, out of which MTN rewarded 12 in various categories in the tournament’s 2nd edition.

“Nonetheless, we wish to assure you all that MTN is unwavering in its pursuit of a strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with golf as a sport” she added