Flour Mills of Ghana celebrates tenth anniversary

Flour Mills of Ghana Limited (FMGL) has marked ten years of operation in Ghana, with a sod cutting for the construction of a fifty-seater canteen for pupils of Manhean St Mary’s Anglican Primary A and B Schools.

The project, which is in partnership with Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema East Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), is expected to be completed within six months.

Seaboard Overseas and Trading Group, the mother body of FMGL, producers of wheat flour, began operations in Ghana in October 2011 after a takeover.

Flour Mills of Ghana Limited was formed based on GAFCO Industry as the food complex was the idea of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, and the Czechs and Russians built the facility for Ghana as a gift.

Mr Shaul Hamtzani, General Manager of FMGL, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, stated that the idea to build the canteen was because the company believed in education and would want to make things better by investing in the wellbeing of children.

He said, “so we thought about what is the best thing to do for our anniversary and the Managing Director who is the Vice President of Seaboard, Mr Christophe Bardy, bought in the idea of trying to do our best for the location we find ourselves.”

According to him, all the managers and workers were from the community and a lot of their kids were studying in the school, so, it made sense for them to give back to the immediate community the company operated in.

“Although the company is struggling for years, we need to give back to the community we live in, we need to invest back to show that we are not here just to dig gold and leave, we are a food processing company not gold diggers,” he added.

Mr Hamtzani commended the Tema East MP for his hard work and appreciated his effort to the development of the constituents, saying “he is working from his heart and I really appreciate him.”

He called on companies in the Tema industrial enclave to contribute to the development of the community in which they operated and most importantly invest in the development of children.

Mr Odamtten charged the contractor to do a good job and urged the school authority to monitor the contractor to finish the work on time, while advising the school authority to take good care of the facility when completed.