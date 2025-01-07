Flutterwave CEO GB Agboola Recognized as a 2024 Young Global Leader

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, the CEO and Co-Founder of Flutterwave, has been named as one of ThisDay’s 2024 Young Global Leaders of the Year, a prestigious honor that highlights the achievements of exceptional young Nigerians who are driving global change across various sectors.

The recognition places Agboola among an esteemed group of leaders, including Grammy Award-winning artist Temilade Openiyi (Tems), chess champion Tunde Onakoya, and fellow tech entrepreneur Shola Akinlade. These individuals have been celebrated for their transformative contributions in their respective industries, making a significant impact both locally and on the global stage.

Agboola’s recognition as a Young Global Leader comes at a moment when Flutterwave, under his leadership, has continued to experience significant growth and success. In 2024, the company expanded its operations into over 30 countries, including securing new payment licenses in key international markets like the United States, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, and Malawi. This expansion has reinforced Flutterwave’s position as a major player in the global payments ecosystem, solidifying its presence across Africa and beyond.

In addition to geographical expansion, Flutterwave’s commitment to strengthening payment solutions has led to notable partnerships with financial giants, such as American Express. These partnerships have enhanced payment options for both businesses and individuals, supporting economic growth and financial inclusion across African markets. Furthermore, Flutterwave has shown a deep commitment to tackling the growing threat of cybercrime in Africa. The company collaborated with the Nigerian government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch the Cybercrime Research Center, demonstrating its leadership in the fight against digital threats on the continent.

Agboola’s leadership extends beyond business innovation, as he has become a key figure in global conversations about the future of payments in Africa. He led discussions at high-profile platforms, including the 79th United Nations General Assembly, advocating for the growth and development of Africa’s financial infrastructure.

Flutterwave’s achievements in 2024 have not gone unnoticed, as the company has been recognized with several prestigious awards, further cementing its status as a fintech leader. These accolades include being named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as winning Fintech of the Year at the Africa Banker Awards and the Financial Services Infrastructure Innovation Award at the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC’24).

In light of these accomplishments, it’s clear that Agboola is not just leading a successful company, but also driving a broader movement towards greater financial inclusion and technological innovation across Africa. His ability to navigate both the challenges and opportunities of the global fintech landscape positions Flutterwave as a vital player in the future of payments on the continent. As GB Agboola continues to break new ground, his inclusion among the 2024 Young Global Leaders signals a bright future for both him and the company he has helped build into an international success.