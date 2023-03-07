Flutterwave debunks claims of system hack

Leading pan-African fintech firm, Flutterwave has refuted claims of having its systems hacked hence comprising customer’s personal and financial information.

The company was earlier reported to have informed Lagos police of a system hack in which some N2.9 billion was transferred to some 28 bank accounts.

But in a statement, Flutterwave said “We want to reassure you that Flutterwave has not been hacked. As a financial institution, we monitor transactions through our transaction monitoring systems and 24-hours fraud desk and review any suspicious activity.”

Flutterwave explained that during a routine check of its transaction monitoring system, an unusual trend of the transaction on some users’ profiles was identified, and following a thorough investigation it was revealed that some users who had not activated their security settings have been susceptible.

“We want to confirm that no user lost any funds, and we take pride in the fact that our security measures were able to address the issue before any harm could be done to our users,” the statement said.

The African FinTech unicorn further reiterated its commitment to keeping users’ financial information safe and secure.

“Our commitment to keeping our users’ financial information safe and secure is why we invest heavily in security initiatives such as periodic audits, certifications, and licenses such as the PCI-DSS&ISO 27001. These are in line with global best practices in information security management,” it stressed.