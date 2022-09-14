Flutterwave enables eNaira collections for 1 million merchants

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced that over 1,000,000 merchants can now accept eNaira payments from their customers on their platform.
This follows the 3.0 product announcement event held in March this year, during which a range of upcoming product features were showcased.
Flutterwave provides technology, infrastructure, and services to enable global merchants, payment service providers and Pan-African banks to accept and process payments on any channel (Web, Mobile, ATM & POS).
The company currently operates across Africa, Europe, North America, and other emerging markets by providing a suite of payment tools that allow over 1 million businesses accept payments from their customers anywhere in the world in over 150 currencies.
Flutterwave enables merchants to offer over a dozen payment methods to their customers.

eNaira is now also available for Nigerian merchants to collect payments from their customers who have the eNaira app.

eNaira is a digital currency issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a medium of exchange and store of value.

It was launched on October 25, 2021 and is available to users with or without a bank account, as they only need to register and access the wallet via the eNaira mobile app. To complete transactions, users can either scan QR codes or generate one-time tokens using the app.

Merchants can enable the eNaira payment option in their dashboard for their customers to be able to use that method to pay for their services. As this is an opt-in feature, Flutterwave also allows merchants to disable it, as they can do with any other payment method available to them in the dashboard.

Oluwabankole Falade, Chief Regulatory and Government Affairs Officer of Flutterwave, said “Flutterwave continues to be at the forefront of innovation as it develops and implements new solutions to facilitate global payments and promote financial inclusion. We strive to enable various payment methods to merchants and their customers to ensure everyone has access to payment solutions that work for them. We are delighted that now over 1 million merchants can accept eNaira payments via our platform and are confident that this number will grow further as we continue to innovate and expand.”

