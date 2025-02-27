Flutterwave Expands into Zambia with Payment System License, Boosting Local and Global Trade

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has officially entered the Zambian market after securing a Payment System License from the Bank of Zambia.

This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s mission to empower businesses across the continent, enabling seamless local and international transactions while driving financial inclusion and economic growth.

Zambia’s growing reliance on mobile money and increasing internet penetration make it a strategic market for Flutterwave. Mobile money adoption accounts for nearly 70% of the country’s financial inclusion rate, reflecting a population eager for innovative payment solutions. With its newly acquired license, Flutterwave aims to provide affordable and secure mobile money services to Zambian enterprises, helping them streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale efficiently in both local and global markets.

“Zambia is a market with enormous potential for growth and innovation, and we are excited to bring our payment solutions here,” said Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave. “Our goal is to equip businesses across Africa with the tools they need to compete not just locally but globally. With our infrastructure now spanning the majority of the continent, this license brings us one step closer to achieving that mission. By simplifying payments, we believe we can unlock new opportunities for Zambian businesses and contribute to the country’s broader economic development.”

For international companies eyeing Zambia as a growth market, Flutterwave offers a reliable gateway to process local payments, from consumer transactions to business-to-business exchanges. Similarly, Zambian businesses looking to tap into global markets will benefit from Flutterwave’s cross-border payment solutions, which simplify the process of collecting payments from customers abroad and conducting international trade.

The company’s expansion into Zambia is part of its broader Pan-African strategy to bridge payment gaps and foster economic integration across the continent. “Acquiring this license is a crucial step in our mission to support African businesses,” said Oluwabankole Falade, Flutterwave’s Chief Regulatory Officer. “It allows us to help Zambian enterprises grow and compete globally while ensuring full compliance with local regulations. We are deeply grateful to the Bank of Zambia for their trust and look forward to collaborating with them and other stakeholders to drive financial innovation and economic growth.”

Flutterwave’s entry into Zambia builds on its impressive track record of success across more than 30 African countries, where it has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable payment solutions. By extending its services to Zambia, the company is not only reinforcing its commitment to Africa’s economic development but also positioning itself as a key enabler of the continent’s digital transformation.

As Zambia continues to embrace digital financial services, Flutterwave’s presence is expected to catalyze further innovation, creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike. With its proven expertise and expansive reach, Flutterwave is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments in Zambia and beyond.