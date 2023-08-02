Flutterwave expands remittance capabilities in the US, Canada and Egypt

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has today announced the enhancement of its $end Mobile product, now Send App by Flutterwave, to facilitate faster, easier, and more affordable money transfers from people in the diaspora to their families, friends, and loved ones in Africa.

Meanwhile, Send App now supports transfers from US and Canada and has also added new recipient countries namely Egypt and Sénégal in its network.

Launched in 2021, Send by Flutterwave has been fulfilling its mission of providing a fast, transparent, and secure way for the Africans Diaspora to bridge the distance, strengthen the bonds and connect with home.

The rebrand comes at a time when remittances to the continent have doubled over the last decade–reaching an estimated $100 billion in 2022, according to the United Nations, supporting the medical bills, school fees, and living costs of an estimated 200 million relatives in Africa. With Send App, money transfer has been taken a notch higher to become an expression of love and support and a way to make a positive change in the lives of those you care about. Flutterwave is committed to helping the diaspora communities connect with their roots without compromising transparency, fees, security, and delivery time.

The app is currently available on Play Store and App Store and aims to enhance customer experience. Other key features of the Send App include real-time support and exchange rate update, an improved activity section that tracks transactions in real-time, and a new voucher code section that allows users to get discounts on transactions.

Commenting on the relaunch, Temioluwa Adesina, Lead Product Manager, Send, said, “We’ve been iterating and working hard to make Send App the ultimate money transfer solution for Africans in the diaspora. I am happy we are deploying it at this time and empowering millions of Africans home and abroad to easily, safely, and quickly support and connect with each other via money transfer on Send App.”

Olugbenga GB Agboola, the Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, commented that “No matter where we find ourselves as Africans, we remain tied to our home and always seek measures to support, appreciate and stay connected with our loved ones. We are excited to be joining and helping the over 160 millions Africans diasporans in the journey to easily connect with home via quick and safe money transfer on Send App. This is a remittance solution built on our cross-border experience and global payment infrastructure reach. We are on a mission to simplify payments for endless possibilities, Send App is a critical step in that direction”.

Here is how to Send Money on Send App