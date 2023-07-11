Flutterwave is headline sponsor for Nigeria Bar Association confab

Flutterwave, a leading fintech company in Africa, was a proud sponsor at the recently concluded 17th Annual Business Law Conference organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The conference, which took place between Wednesday, 5th to Friday, 7th July 2023, was held at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, located in Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under this year’s theme “The Nigerian Business Landscape – Priorities for Law, Policy, and Regulation,” the conference brought together legal professionals, business leaders, policymakers, and regulators to discuss and explore the most pressing issues and challenges within the Nigerian business ecosystem. Other notable companies that were present include MTN, African Development Bank Group (AFDB), and Guinness Nigeria.

As a headline sponsor for the 3rd consecutive year, Flutterwave’s commitment to powering the conference reflects its recognition of the crucial role that legal frameworks, policies, and regulations play in facilitating business development and economic growth in Nigeria. Furthermore, Flutterwave’s participation demonstrates its dedication to fostering collaboration and promoting dialogue among legal practitioners, policymakers, and business leaders.

The conference featured a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and offline exhibitions from different companies. Attendees gained valuable insights into investment opportunities in Nigeria’s mining sector, creative rights in a digitalized industry, the future of industrial agriculture in Nigeria, and general legal practice management.

Commenting on Flutterwave’s participation, the Chief Regulatory Officer, Bankole Falade stated, “We are honoured to be a part of the Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual Business Law Conference once again. This event provides a vital platform for stakeholders to collectively address the challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s business landscape. We remain committed to working closely with policymakers and regulators to drive innovative solutions and create a conducive ecosystem for economic growth in Nigeria.”