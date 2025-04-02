Flutterwave Launches Send App in Ghana to Streamline Global Remittances

African fintech giant Flutterwave has expanded its cross-border payment services to Ghana with the launch of its Send App, enabling individuals and businesses to receive international money transfers directly into bank accounts or mobile money wallets.

The platform, now live in the West African nation, supports transactions via MTN Mobile Money, Telecel Cash, and AirtelTigo Money, positioning Ghana as the latest hub for Flutterwave’s mission to bridge Africa’s financial connectivity gaps.

The app aims to simplify remittances for critical needs such as family support, education fees, and business operations while offering competitive transaction fees. Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola described the move as a “major leap forward” in linking African economies to global markets. “Secure, seamless transactions drive economic transformation,” he said, emphasizing the app’s role in reducing barriers to international payments.

Security remains a cornerstone of the service, with Send App holding PCI-DSS Level 1 certification—the highest standard in payment security—to encrypt transactions and guard against fraud. Senior Product Manager Temiloluwa Adesina highlighted the company’s focus on innovation, stating the launch reflects Flutterwave’s commitment to “making cross-border transactions simple and efficient.”

The rollout comes as remittances to Ghana continue to play a vital role in household incomes and business liquidity. In 2023, the World Bank reported that remittance inflows to sub-Saharan Africa reached $54 billion, underscoring the demand for reliable transfer solutions. Analysts say Flutterwave’s entry could intensify competition in Ghana’s fintech sector, dominated by players like Wave and Mama Money.

With the Send App launch, Flutterwave strengthens its foothold in a region where mobile money adoption is surging. Over 60% of Ghana’s adult population uses mobile wallets, according to central bank data, signaling ripe conditions for digital payment growth. The company, which processes over 400 million transactions annually across 34 African countries, now eyes further expansion to deepen its pan-African financial network.

“This isn’t just about moving money,” Agboola added. “It’s about ensuring Africans can participate fully in the global economy.” As digital remittance markets evolve, Flutterwave’s push into Ghana tests its capacity to balance scale with security in one of Africa’s most dynamic fintech landscapes.