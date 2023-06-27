Flutterwave partner Microsoft to build global payment platforms

Africa’s biggest Fintech unicorn Flutterwave has announced that it had signed a 5-year deal with Microsoft to build global payment platforms.

The partnership will see the Flutterwave build a new generation of payment services on Microsoft Azure, powering payments infrastructure across the African continent and beyond.

This partnership, according to a statement from Flutterwave, will enable the African payment firm to service multinational firms. Some of them include enabling payments of Uber, Netflix, and Microsoft, solidifying Azure’s role in facilitating a seamless, reliable, and secure payment experience.

Flutterwave will also onboard its products such as Flutterwave for Business, Send by Flutterwave, Flutterwave Store, and Flutterwave for Fintech Platform onto Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Platform. The goal is to offer payment services to-and-from Africa.

Meanwhile, the payments company is also looking to make Kigali, Rwanda, its East African hub. Since it acquired electronic money and remittance licences in Rwanda earlier this year, the company has been planning to set up a financial operations centre for East Africa in the county’s capital.

Flutterwave CEO Gbenga Agboola believes the country has ambitions of being a premier destination for foreign investment funds management into Africa.

Meanwhile, the company is moving ahead with its plan for an IPO. Agboola confirmed to TechCabal that the company isn’t looking to raise more funding, but will instead focus on deepening its market presence across regions where it has licences, including Egypt.