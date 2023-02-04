Flutterwave Product Barter Gets Updated

The largest fintech company in Africa, Flutterwave, has announced plans to revamp its retail product Barter.

Barter provides customers with money transfer and virtual card services. But on January 31, 2023, Flutterwave informed customers via email of its decision to rebuild the platform to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The company said it intends to provide a better customer experience with its product team working on a new version.

The new platform aims to address customer issues by targeting specific problems through the decoupling of existing services.

While some features of the platform, such as new user sign-up and barter-to-barter transfers, will be temporarily unavailable during maintenance, customers will still have access to their funds and the ability to pay bills and airtime.

The company suggested using Send by Flutterwave for cross-border fund transfers.

Flutterwave’s move to revamp Barter is in line with a recent call the Founder and CEO, Gbenga Agboola made in a speech at Harvard Business School, that Fintechs in Africa need to look beyond payments, sending and receiving money, and venture innovation that contributes to real development of the continent.