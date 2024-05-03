Flutterwave supports travelwings for better travel experience

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, has today announced that it will be processing payments for Travelwings Nigeria, an online travel agency operating in over 100 destinations worldwide.

With an extensive reach across the world, Travelwings is well positioned to enhance travel experiences for millions of Nigerians traveling for business, education, and pleasure.

Travelwings has over 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry and has created the finest travel experiences for about one million happy customers globally. By consistently providing an end-to-end travel experience for travelers, including during the limited travel period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Travelwings set itself apart from other online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide. The travel company is bringing that commitment to excellent service for travelers in Nigeria.

By leveraging Flutterwave and choosing its efficient, comprehensive payment solutions for enterprise businesses of all sizes and industries, Travelwings is well-positioned to serve its new and existing customers in Nigeria with a seamless travel experience. Furthermore, Travelwings can now leverage Flutterwave’s multiple payment methods, such as cards, bank transfers, and mobile money powered by Flutterwave.

Highlighting Flutterwave’s capabilities to power payments for enterprise businesses like Travelwings, Ross Haider, Chief Sales Officer, Flutterwave, said, “As Africa’s leading payment technology company, we offer comprehensive payment solutions tailored to the specific needs of enterprise businesses across multiple industries. Our solutions also accommodate local dynamics in the payment needs of different countries. We are excited to support Travel Wings for their payments processing in Nigeria. It reiterates our commitment to making business operations in Africa easier for both local and global enterprises.”

Adding to this, Albert Fernando, Travelwings CEO, said, “At Travelwings, we recognize the crucial role that travel and tourism play in driving Africa’s economic growth. This is why we are excited to be on this journey with Flutterwave. In maintaining our commitment to providing customers with safe and secure online payment solutions for our offerings, excellence is the standard.”

This collaboration further solidifies Flutterwave’s proven track record in powering innovative and dynamic payment solutions for multinationals across all industries. It signifies the company’s commitment to empowering individuals and businesses of all sizes with payment solutions to explore Africa with ease and confidence.