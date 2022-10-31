Fly Former Black Stars players to Qatar – Dan Owusu urges government 

Ghanaian football legend, Dan Owusu, has pleaded with the government to take some former internationals to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the three-time goal king winner in Ghana’s top-flight league, their presence in Qatar would help the current crop of players excel in the tournament.



Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Owusu said their presence in Qatar would inspire the boys to achieve greatness for the country.

“Some of us want to go to Qatar and support the boys so that they can put up their best. We can offer our advice, talk and psyche them when they are going to take on their opponents.

“Most of the current players would be motivated and inspired to see some of us there and taking former players to tournaments is not a new thing, especially in Europe,” he said.

Owusu, who was one of Ghana’s finest talents in the 1970s, lauded the Ghana Football Association and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana for embarking on a walk to help galvanise support for the Black Stars.

“This walk is the first of its kind and I think it will bring the legends together as we support the Black Stars to excel at the upcoming World Cup,” he stated.

Scores of former internationals including Isaac Vorsah, Derrick Boateng, Tony Baffour, Kwame Ayew, Karim Abdul, Razak, Augustine Arhinful and Prince Tagoe took part in the walk as part of pre-World Cup activities.