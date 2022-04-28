FMCL Ghana’s response to unverified allegations

Fareast Mercantile (FMCL) Ghana says it is aware of false and unverified allegations made against its business in an online publication in Ghana.

According to them, they have regarded such allegations to be incorrect as FMCL Ghana does not sell any expired products and, to the best of their knowledge, they are not aware of any unethical conduct by their current employees.

We, however, view these allegations in a very serious light and have initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

As responsible corporate citizens, we strive to adhere to and comply with all market regulations, including health and safety standards in all our operations.

This includes the adherence to rigorous independent auditing of product expiry dates, as well as rigorous ethical and regulatory policies that guide our operations.

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Nafisa Quainoo

Head of External Relations

Email: nafisa@fmcghana.com