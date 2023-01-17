FOB Will Support Bawumia-Alan Ticket If… – National Executive

Despite supporting calls for Bawumia-Alan ticket for the ruling New Patriotic Party going into the 2024 presidential election, Friends of Bawumia are of the view the Vice President can no longer be a running mate to any person.

According to the group, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has over sixteen years experience as a running mate and a Vice president, hence deserve to lead the NPP in 2024.

Speaking to Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Bryt fm news, national executive of Friends of Bawumia Rev George Opoku Acheampong insist the Vice president has seen it all and deserve to hold the mantle as a leader and subsequently becoming the president of the country come January 2025.

He explained that Dr. Bawumia has been a pivot in the Akufo-Addo led administration with his rich economic in depth knowledge as well as his experience in governance.

“Abronoma, I agree with those calling for Bawumia-Alan ticket to help the party break the 8 agenda but there is one thing fo sure and that is, with the rich experience of Dr. Bawumia as running mate and vice president, I think it is time for him to lead the party so that Mr. Alan Kyeremanten can then be the running mate to him. I think that analogy won’t be a bad idea as we prepare to break the 8” Rev George Opoku Acheampong told the newscaster.

There have been several calls for the two personalities to merge together and lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections but the discussions has been centered on whom to be the Flagbearer.

Source:Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma