The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is a “platform full of opportunities and mutual benefits for both Guinea-Bissau and China,” former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Artur Silva told Xinhua in a recent interview.

“It is a platform that has generated multiple opportunities for Africa and China in various development sectors,” Silva said, underlining the importance of celebration the 20th anniversary of the FOCAC in October this year.

According to him, during the past 20 years, “we have witness numerous supports that can be further strengthened”.

He added that the celebration of FOCAC’s 20th anniversary should push Africa, especially Guinea-Bissau, to “reinforce its cooperation with China which is considered as beneficial”.

Regarding the bilateral cooperation, China has implemented several infrastructure projects in Guinea-Bissau, and the former prime minister also mentioned the diversity of the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral fields.

“I hope that our country will intensify all cooperation at the multilateral level, in particular within the framework of the FOCAC”, he said.

“Within the framework of the forum, I think that Guinea-Bissau should have more ambitions and present more projects”, Silva indicated.

For him, the FOCAC has greatly deepened and consolidated bilateral relations between Guinea-Bissau and China. Thus, it should be seen and a platform of mutual opportunities as well.

He also said that the FOCAC has also encouraged the development of business activities and boosted economic integration of Guinea-Bissau.

“Guinea-Bissau should strengthen its presence at the forum, side by side with some African countries,” he stressed, calling on authorities to push forwards major projects of bilateral cooperation with China.

Acknowledging the commitment of China to support the development of Africa, Silva launched an appeal to African leaders to “make the most of the economic and political benefits of the FOCAC”.