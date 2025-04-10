FOCAP Demands Probe into Previous Administration’s Creative Arts Agency Activities

The Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has called on the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to urgently establish an independent committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the operations of the Creative Arts Agency under the previous administration.

In a statement issued today, FOCAP highlighted unresolved discrepancies tied to the tenure of former Executive Secretary Gyankromah Akuffo Addo, who allegedly operated without a governing board. Key concerns include:

Unauthorized Agreements: The signing of a €500,000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with France’s Expertise France agency to support Ghana’s music industry and copyright systems, funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).

Unapproved Committees: The formation of a creative arts education committee in 2022 to collaborate with the Ministry of Education, reportedly without formal oversight.

Controversial Contracts: A disputed US$25 million contract allegedly secured by Akuffo Addo for the decoration of the Tetteh Quarshie Bridge, which she later claimed was funded personally.

Abandoned Projects: Multiple unfinished amphitheaters nationwide, each budgeted at 500,000–500,000–600,000, with Deputy Minister Mark Okraku Mantey citing funding reallocations and insufficient explanations for delays.

FOCAP President Kojo Preko Dankwa emphasized, “These actions lack transparency and accountability, undermining trust in the creative sector. A thorough investigation is essential to restore integrity and ensure public funds are used appropriately.”

The group also urged the Ministry to prioritize communication with stakeholders to address sector-wide frustrations. “Effective dialogue is critical to rebuilding confidence and advancing Ghana’s creative economy,” added Vice President Mel Kwest Davis.

FOCAP’s leadership reiterated its commitment to advocating for ethical governance and pledged to collaborate with authorities to resolve these issues.