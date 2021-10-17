Focus 1 Media and Bethel Methodist Medical Center hold free breast cancer screening

Focus 1 Media, a media conglomerate comprising five (5) radio stations in collaboration with the Bethel Methodist Medical Center in Takoradi has organized a free breast screening for market women at the Jubilee Grounds Market.

The programme formed part of activities to mark October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to create awareness, prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

Beneficiaries for the exercise got their breasts examined and their blood pressure checked while those whose medical situation required additional medical attention were advised and referred accordingly.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries and the entire market women who were busily attending to their customers and arranging their wares were sensitized on some risk factors, symptoms and myths about breast cancer whereas other patrons were taken through how to self-examine their breasts every month.

Dr. Augustine Benedict Ackon, Medical Director at the Bethel Methodist Medical Center told Newsghana that the free screening was an opportunity for the market women and regular people who wouldn’t take time off their busy schedules to go for checks to also have themselves checked without any inconvenience.

He said though the exercise was aimed at detecting early conditions to ensure that patients get early treatment, many of the beneficiaries did not show any breast cancer symptoms.

“However, there were a good number of women who had normal discharge from their breasts but those with brownish discharge is a cause to worry because that is an early symptom of the disease. There was a woman with a lump in the breast which was clearly affecting the architecture of the breast which is a clear sign of cancer. We have been able to get some few cases which we are going to follow up with even after the program”, he indicated.

He advised the women to get themselves screened regularly beyond the month of October, especially those who have attained the age of 35 and above, and entreated them to observe their breasts so as to report to any health facility when they noticed a lump or any changes in their breasts to help reduce breast cancer deaths.

Dr. Ackon expressed the hope that in the coming years the Bethel Methodist Medical Center and Focus 1 Media would have similar collaborations of mutual benefit to continue supporting our society.

Madam Jemila Baidoo-Gyan, a Teacher at the Community Development Vocational and Technical Institute (COMDEVOC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sesema House of Seams who took the women through the proper ways of keeping the breast healthy advised them to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, avoid excessive intake of fats, alcoholic beverages and smoking as these could contribute to breast cancer.

According to her, if every woman adopts the habit of self-examining her breasts on a routine basis it would ensure early detection of the disease.

Mr Kwame Offei, host of “Adzekye Mu Nsem” on Spice Fm, a local brand of Focus 1 Media announced that the programme was part of their commitment to addressing the health needs of women in the Metropolis.

He indicated that the programme was the first of its kind and added that the team would organise another one in the subsequent days to promote the welfare of women in the Metropolis.

Maame Esi, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the organizers and called on women to take part in regular breast screening exercises to save more women from the deadly disease.