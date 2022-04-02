Focus And Win The FIFA World Cup – Olla Williams Charges Black Stars

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus believes the Black Stars of Ghana can win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year is they remain united, focused and have luck.

According to the inventor of the Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour, Ghana is capable if the players and officials remain committed to the course of making history.

Olla Williams who is also Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee, and President of Ghana Tug of War Federation said the new boys in the team have to prove that they were selected on merit and are going to win all their matches in Qatar.

He explained that Ghana is in a group that they must qualify and move on to the top of world football.

He noted that Ghana with Andre Ayew won the world Under 20 in 2019 and they can do it again at the high level.

He congratulated coach Otto Addo and his technical team for putting in something different that has made Ghanaians once again proud of the Black Stars.

He expressed that the team needs some experienced stars to make the dream come true.

He hoped that the services of Sulley Muntari, Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hornsbry Odoi, Salisu Mohammed, Majeed Ashimeru and Inaki Williams would be considered to help Ghana in the mission to conquer the world through football.

Ghana has been placed in group H, and will meet Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

By Sammy Heywood Okine