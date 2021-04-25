The Reverend Dr. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church, has advised the citizenry to place their focus only on God and not on their problems.

He said God was the custodian of every good thing in life, as such, those who focused on Him enjoyed lasting blessings and peace of mind.

“Everything you focus on enlarges; so make sure you only focus on the right things. When you focus on money, you will always be poor; when you focus on a man or woman, you will struggle to get a great spouse. Leave all those worries to God to take care of,” he said.

He quoted from the scriptures (John 14:1) saying, “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God…”

Rev Bempah admonished Christians to be cautious of how they lived, bearing in mind that “Judgment Day” awaited all humanity.

He said Jesus Christ would return one day for four main reasons; the first one being to take His children back to Heaven.

He quoted from the Book of John 14:2-3 saying, “There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.”

Also, he said Jesus would come back to judge humanity, reward His faithful ones and finally, bring the world to an end along with all its troubles.

“Revelation 21:4 says, God will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.”

“Spend your temporal life on earth with eternity in mind because one day, God will judge you for what you used your time, money and talents for,” he said.