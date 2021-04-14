Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has called on the government to focus attention on the development of lesser-known sports to help create employment for the youth.

He said some traditional games such as draught, had the capacity to develop the intellectual capabilities of the youth to enable them to think critically on issues that would help create value for themselves.

Dr. Nyarko made the appeal after witnessing a draught competition organized for communities in the Kwadaso constituency during the Easter holidays at Kwadaso Beposo School Park, in Kumasi.

The two-day program was under the theme, “Building Kwadaso together through games”.

Dr. Nyarko said sporting activities such as football, draught, Oware and Ludo games, not only bring people together to have fun and share ideas, but they also help in community building and individual intellectual capacity development in communities.

He asked the people of Kwadaso to come together as one people to make Kwadaso one of the best constituencies in the country.

Dr. Nyarko also appealed to the people to rally behind him and the government to transform the area to become a better place for all of them.

He thanked all the participants and the residents present, and asked for unity among them to make the constituency a better place to live.

The competition, which brought together over 1000 residents, saw the winner going home with a trophy, a cash prize of GHc 1,000.00, and a brand new draughtboard.

The first runner up and the second runner up also received GH₡700.00 and GH₡500.00 respectively.

Mr. Yaw Banahene, one of the draught players who spoke to the Ghana News Agency denied that draught was a game for lazy and useless people who have nothing better to do with their lives in society.

He said draught, was a game that opened the minds of players and helped them to focus and think critically at all times.

Mr Banahene appealed to the government to focus on the development of the game to help create employment for the people of Ghana.