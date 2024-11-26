FoD Ghana Tackles Okatakyie Afrifa’s Daylight Smear Campaign Against Speaker Bagbin

Accra, Ghana – November 26, 2024—The Friends of Democracy-Ghana (FoD-Ghana) has strongly refuted allegations that the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, received $1 million from a businessman.

The accusations, made by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a broadcast journalist with Angel TV, have sparked widespread media discussions, prompting a firm response from the advocacy group.

In a press release issued today, FoD-Ghana described the allegations as “false and mischievous,” labeling them as an orchestrated effort to tarnish the reputation of Speaker Bagbin.

Awudu Ishaq, the group’s secretary, condemned what he called a “vicious fabrication” by Mensah and alleged “paymasters” aiming to undermine the Speaker’s integrity.

“It defies common sense and logic that, despite numerous threats by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah demanding a response, the source of the alleged bribery money remains undisclosed,” the statement read.

FoD-Ghana emphasized that the allegations lack evidence and credibility, adding that they appear to be a politically motivated attack designed to distract from the Speaker’s longstanding commitment to public service.

The group pointed to Speaker Bagbin’s decades of exemplary leadership, stating, “For all his long stellar years of public service, the Rt. Hon Bagbin has maintained a leadership of integrity with a commitment to a legacy of enviable service to his people.”

FoD-Ghana also criticized Afrifa Mensah for failing to uphold journalistic ethics, accusing him of acting as a “hatchet man” for unnamed parties.

The group challenged Mensah to substantiate his claims or issue an apology to the Speaker.

“Assuming but not admitting that Speaker Bagbin collected money from a private businessman and has failed to perform his obligations to the satisfaction of the businessman, how does that constitute corruption?” the statement questioned, highlighting what it described as the illogical foundation of the accusations.

The release concluded by urging Ghanaians to resist attempts to undermine democracy through baseless allegations and character assassinations, warning that such actions could derail the country’s progress.

The accusations against Speaker Bagbin have yet to be substantiated, and no official complaints have been lodged with investigative authorities.

FoD-Ghana reiterated its support for the Speaker, describing him as “steadfast, truthful, trustworthy, and incorruptible.”

Below is the full press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26TH NOVEMBER, 2024

RE: BAGBIN MUST EXPLAIN WHY HE RECEIVED ONE MILLION DOLLARS FROM A BUSINESSMAN

The Friends of Democracy-Ghana has taken notice of widespread media reportage and publications with the above caption attributed to one Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a broadcast journalist with Angel TV owned by Angel Broadcasting Company.

Not only is this claim by the said Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah false and mischievous, it is vicious and a fabrication by the perpetrator and his paymasters to dent the image and reputation of the venerable Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana.

This blatantly mischievous orchestration by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah being buoyantly spread by evil and fickle minds cannot represent the truth in the sight of right thinking Ghanaians who know and appreciate the Speaker of Parliament as steadfast, truthful, trustworthy and incorruptible.

It defies common sense and logic that for the many, many threats issued by Okatakyie for the Speaker to respond to his allegations, the source of the said corrupt or bribery money continues to remain under wraps without any attempt by the accuser to come clean and clear.

This penchant of doing everything to destroy anyone who stands up to the dictatorial leadership of the government, is counter-productive to the deepening of democracy in Ghana.

It should be put on record that for all his long stellar years of public service, the Rt. Hon Bagbin has maintained a leadership of integrity with a commitment to a legacy of enviable service to his people.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah should concentrate on his job of keeping duty bearers accountable by the dictates of his chosen profession rather than kowtow to be used as a hatchet man for any group of people on a desperate hunt to give the Speaker a bad name in an attempt to hang him.

Assuming but not admitting that Speaker Bagbin collected money from a private business man and has failed to perform his obligations to the satisfaction of the business man, how does that constitute corruption?

Afrifa Mensah must prove his baseless allegations against the Speaker or offer an unreserved apology or forever keep his peace.

….Signed….

Awudu Ishaq

Secretary, FoD-Ghana