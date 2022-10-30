Fodome Amele Roman Catholic Church marks its 100 years of existence

The Fodome Amele Roman Catholic Church has marked its 100 years of existence, nourishing the body and soul of the faithful as well as the development of the community.

Established in 1922, the Church has evolved over the years and its celebration was to aid the building of classroom blocks for the Fodome Amele R.C. Primary School.

The school, established in 1940 with about 33 pupils, currently has a student population of 108 students.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said as a nation, nothing could be done progressively and successfully without Christ, adding that it was a good call for the Church to be speaking to unity.

He said he was excited about the Church’s plan to raise funds to support government’s activities as far as education was concerned.

Mr Awume said the government and Assembly had supported the community with a Junior High School classroom block yet to be commissioned and handed over to them.

He called on individuals and corporate bodies, especially religious bodies to emulate the Fodome Amele Church and to see themselves and the government as partners.

Mr Awume said education was key to unearthing all talents to develop the nation hence the need for the partners to play active roles when it came to educational issues.

Mr Richard Asare, Headmaster of the School, said academic activities sometimes halted when it rained because the roofs leaked.

He said some classrooms were without windows, adding that the desks were also not adequate.

Mr Asare said despite the failure of some parents to buy books for their wards, class attendance, among students, was always encouraging.

He appealed to the government, citizens home and abroad to support the School to address the challenges.

Tsiami James, a Linguist, said the centenary celebration was a joyous moment for the whole community and could not be marked without instituting a memorial project.

He appealed to the government, through the Assembly member, MCE and the Member of Parliament for assistance in giving their wards quality education.

Mr Paul K. Atu, Secretary, Centenary Committee (abroad), said the Church’s presence in the community had touched many lives, especially through the establishment of the school.

He said the current state of the school deserved an upgrade.

Mr Atu said despite their little efforts towards the upgrade, there was more to be done and it would be of great help to receive support from benevolent groups.

Togbe John Onugah, Regent III of Fodome Amele, noted that while the church might have started from very humble beginnings, it was amazing to see how it had brought together such a large faith community to Fodome Amele over the years.

“I would like to congratulate the founding fathers and mothers on bringing the Catholic Church to Fodome Amele and using it to do so much good with each passing year.”

Togbe Onugah said the celebration called for deep reflection about the people, achievements, failures, goals and strategies to enable them to chalk great successes in the future.

The celebration was on the theme: “Hundred Years of Evangelisation, Uniting in Christ.”