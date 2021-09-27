Fodome-Kordzeto JHS ‘shed’ classroom block blown off

An improvised ‘shed’ classroom block for students of the Fodome-Kordzeto Junior High School (JHS) has been completely blown off.

The school, located in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, had the shed erected about three years ago by the community.

The incident, which occurred late afternoon on Saturday, September 25, brought the structure to its knees.

Mr John Adza, the Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) Chairman of the School, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there were no casualties since the incident occurred on a weekend.

He however called on appropriate authorities to as a matter of urgency address the issue since school was still in session.

Desks belonging to the students were being beaten by the rain.

GNA in May this year, reported about how students under the shed structure were at the mercy of the weather while learning.