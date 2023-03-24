Foga Nukunu Files Nomination for Ketu South NDC Primaries

An aspirant to the Ketu South parliamentary seat Foga Desdeddy Nukunu has filed his nomination to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) slated for May 13.

Mr Nukunu, a teacher and a former Assembly member for the Duta electoral area, disclosed in an interview with this reporter at Aflao that he intends to run a campaign devoid of insults and acrimony and to unite members of the party especially the grassroots people when he emerges victorious at the Primaries and to prepare them towards the 2024 general elections.

Mr Nukunu who contested the Primaries in 2019, but lost narrowly to incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mad. Abla Dzifa Gomashie said he was a focused, respectful and humble individual who wished to bring those qualities into the leadership of the party in the constituency, as those were currently missing.

The Parliamentary Aspirant said the high levels of youth unemployment in the area was worrying and promised to work hard to change the status quo when he becomes the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Mr Nukunu called on all delegates of the party to do the needful by voting massively for him to restore hope to the many dissatisfied members of the party in the constituency known as it’s “World Bank”.

The Parliamentary Candidate hopeful, who is also an environmental activist said issues relating to activities of Seven Seas Salt Factory which has bedeviled the people of the area since the company began it’s operations in the enclave, resulting in the loss of precious lives was also top of his agenda. He promised to work with the authorities to have all those issues resolved amicably going forward.

Foga holds a BA in Political Science and Linguistics and an MA in Public Affairs, both from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Having served in various capacities in the NDC in the constituency, including being a branch secretary, branch chairman, constituency youth organiser, constituency secretary etc and having performed incredibly in the 2019 primaries, it seems Foga Nukunu would not be a push over as he is said to have built a strong relationship with the party grassroots people which he believes would give him an edge over other aspirants.

By Leo Nelson