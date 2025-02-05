‘Follow’: KJ Delivers a Love-Infused Groove for 2025

Ghanaian Afrosoul artist KJ explores his versatility and range with the release of his first single for 2025 dubbed “Follow.”

KJ drifts away from deep-rooted lyrics into a more relaxed tone on the mid-tempo record to move his listeners onto the dance floor.

On “Follow,” he sings his heart out for a lover while mesmerizing the listener with his silky free-flowing vocals. The song, written by KJ and produced by Nana Osei Arthur, is a light-hearted piece that shows a rare playfulness absent in many of KJ’s works, exhibiting a fun glimpse into the moments of seeing and proceeding to pursue a beautiful woman. It’s a welcomed reprieve from his darker work and helps to show his versatility in which even the smallest moment can be used for his inspiration.

Unlike his previous works written to detail hardship, love, loss, and overcoming, “Follow,” follows a more eased-up approach yet the artist does not compromise on the quality of his production and delivery.

Not only does he wow that beautiful damsel with his lyrics, but the elegant rhythmic performance produces an exquisite euphonious record for that lone night out with a loved one. “Follow” sets the mood right and with simple yet spellbinding words like: “And I’m tryna play my cards right; Is you the queen of hearts; I need to know,” it certainly does the trick.

KJ lays it bare on the over three-minute song – he’s vulnerable, ready to offer everything and still measured. His vocal performance is unmatched and although it’s early days yet, he makes a fine case for vocalist of the year with his delivery on this latest song.

Testify? He certainly wins your vote after the first listen while you win that crush’s heart with the sound. Fair game? Stream “Follow” by KJ on all digital streaming platforms here https://onerpm.link/105141533360