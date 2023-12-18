Folu Moses drops a new piece dubbed gratitude

Emerging artist Folu Moses proudly announces the release of her highly anticipated debut album, “Gratitude”. This transformative musical endeavor spans across seven tracks, seamlessly blending genres such as Contemporary Christian Music (CCM), Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and Highlife.

Produced by the legendary Dr. Ambassador Wole Oni, “Gratitude” is a collaborative masterpiece featuring esteemed artists Aretha Harden, Michael Barker, Rachel Gonzalez, and Clifford Henry. Together, they bring a unique fusion of talents that enrich each track with soulful melodies and powerful lyrics.

Folu Moses envisions a world where worship transcends boundaries, resonating in the hearts of individuals across diverse landscapes. With a desire to be a catalyst for a global movement, “Gratitude” taps into the transformative power of God through music, becoming a universal language that inspires unity, healing, and a profound connection with the divine.

“I aspire to create a musical experience that goes beyond borders, touching the core of the human spirit and fostering a deep connection with the power of Christ,” says Folu Moses.