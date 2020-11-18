The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Ghana (FOMWAG) has urged Muslim women to encourage their children to be peaceful at the December polls.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, in Accra, the Federation called for tolerance ahead of the polls.

It called on all stakeholders, the Electoral Commission, political parties, and the security services to be professional throughout the processes to ensure transparent, credible, free, and fair elections.

The release asked political actors to be responsible in their utterances, adding, “Political parties must make sure to send credible representatives to the polling stations,” for a peaceful process.

It also called on the citizenry to observe all COVID-19 protocols on Election Day and remain calm throughout the voting and declaration processes.