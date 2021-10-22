FOMWAG calls on government to outlaw LGBTQI+

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Ghana (FOMWAG) is the latest faith-based organisation to add its voice to the LGBTQI+ debate with a call on government to outlaw the practice in Ghana.

It said it was evil and unacceptable for anybody to alter the creation of God by changing their sex in the name of human rights.

Madam Kabirat Ahmed Salihs, the President of the Ashanti Regional Chapter of FOMWAG, who made the observation, said Parliament must take urgent steps to pass the Anti LGBTQI+ Bill.

At a news conference in Kumasi, Hajia Salihs said FOMWAG supported the passage of the Bill and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to resist any attempt to impose such alien culture on the citizenry.

“As Muslim women, we are against the practice and we are in full support of the passage of the Bill to protect our values and identity as Ghanaians,” she said.

She said FOMWAG was not advocating hate against persons practicing LGBTQI+ but the subtle efforts for them to be accepted by the larger society on the grounds of human rights was unacceptable.

FOMWAG, Hajia Salihs said, had a counselling unit that could help rehabilitate persons practicing LGBTQI+ and called on organisations with counselling services to reach out to those willing to quit.

She appealed to the Government and all relevant stakeholders to make the passage of the Bill a top priority to protect both present and future generations from the looming danger.

Dr Aisha Ali, an Executive Member of FOMWAG- Ashanti, said it was unfortunate that issues of LGBTQI+ should engage the attention of Ghanaians when there were many pressing social issues to discuss.

She said as Muslim women and mothers they had the responsibility to protect their children from the activities of LGBTQI+, which was contrary to the principles of the Holy Quran.

She implored community leaders to sustainably educate the people, especially the youth, to be wary of the kind of people they associated with because the LGBTQI community was deploying all sorts of strategies to increase their membership.

Dr Ali said unorthodox sexual orientations were being displayed in cartoons and advised parents to pay attention to the cartoons their children watched on television.

Prior to the press conference, FOMWAG also held a breast screening exercise for women as part of the breast cancer awareness month of October.

Health professionals were on hand to educate the women on self-screening to ensure early detection to save lives.