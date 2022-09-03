FOMWAG three-day camp for Muslim Girls end in Accra

The Youth Wing of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Ghana( Young FOMWAG) has organised its annual three-day camp for Muslim Girls in the Greater Accra Region.

The camp on the theme: “The Islamic identity in Contemporary Society: the role of the Muslim Youth”, was aimed at enlightening the Muslim girl on their roles in recognizing and maintaining Islamic identity in the contemporary times.

More than 300 participants for drawn from various communities within the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions attended the forum.

Hajia Aesha Khidir Adam, the Founder and Director, Iqra Educational Centre, said as Muslims youth, it was important to learn and understand their religion to be able to stand tall at all times.

She said, “Learn the values and principles of Islam, portray them wherever you find yourselves to be able to impact positively on others.”

Hajia Adam said it was incumbent on Muslim girls to cover the body as stated in the Quran and the Hadith, saying, adhering to this principle would protect them from all forms of immoralities.

She urged the girls to use social media wisely since it has now become the order of the day.

“Social media is not bad, but it depends on the way you use it, so use it wisely.”

Hajia Kabeera Ahmed Salis, the Ashanti Regional Ameera, FOMWAG advised the girls to be mindful about their actions and inactions, saying, “anything you do today, can be a witness for you or against you on the day of judgment.”

She said “as Muslims the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) taught us to be mindful of our youthful age before old age, health before sickness, wealth before poverty and life before death, and as such you must do things that would please your creator at all times.”

Hajia Sakinatu Wottuomo Dakpo, an Educationist and Counselling Psychologist, speaking on the Muslim Woman and beautification urged the girls to always dress according to Islamic rules, and desist from using artificial stuffs.

She said, “Nail and hair extensions, nail polish, tattoos, wigs, mesh, trimming of the eye brow, artificial eye lashes, among other are all prohibited in Islam.”

Hajia Hafsa Obeng, the Regional President, Young FOMWAG, said the idea for the formation of the youth Wing was mooted in 1998 with the aim of mobilizing young Muslim girls in the Region to instil discipline and fear of Allah in them.

It was also to foster closer relationships among the young Muslim girls, create awareness among them to take their rightful places in society, and train them to take up the mantle of leadership of the Association in future.

Hajia Obeng said some activities embarked on during the camp include tahajud prayers, lectures on topical issues, dawah sessions, social nights, skills training, health screening, games among others.

She expressed appreciation to individuals and organisations who supported the camp and urged all Muslim girls in the Region and across the country to take advantage of such programmes to be enlightened about their religion and their social life.