Fongo Junior High School (JHS) in the Wa Municipality is in dire need of water to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Issah Nanjo Sahid, Head Teacher of the school currently buys water from water tankers out of his pocket to fill hand washing containers placed in the school for handwashing among students and teachers.

Mr Sahid who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the school, noted that the lack of access to water in the school was affecting their efforts to observe the handwashing protocol effectively.

“When the final year students were in school, I have to call those water tankers to come and fill our containers at my own cost so that we can observe the protocol and I’m continuing as the second years have also resumed”, he said.

“If I do not do that, then both students and teachers will not be able to observe the handwashing protocol in our school, which will be very bad and risky”, he stressed.

Mr Sahid said based on the importance of water in this period of the pandemic, he invited officials of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) who came and estimated the cost of extending water to the school.

The Head Teacher noted that the GWCL after the estimates gave them a cost of about GHȻ1,900.00 which he tried to seek support from relevant sources but to no avail.

“So I’m appealing to individuals and organizations touched by our plight to come and help extend water to our school so that we can also have access to water to observe the handwashing protocol with ease”, he said.