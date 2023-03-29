Food aid distributed to conflict-hit areas – Ethiopian government

The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission announced that 282,934 metric tons (MT) of food aid has been distributed to people in need of humanitarian food assistance in northern Ethiopia since October 2022.

The humanitarian food aid is being delivered to people affected by the conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions and it will continue in an enhanced way, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) on Monday quoted Debebe Zewdie, public relations director of the commission, as saying.

The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance across northern Ethiopia surpasses 8.3 million, said the director, noting that 5.2 million of them are in the Tigray region.

Of the people in need of assistance in northern Ethiopia, more than 2.4 million of them are in the Amhara region and over 715,000 of the affected people dwell in the Afar region, the director said.

The director also said those people who are requiring food assistance reside in all zones of the Tigray region, in North Gonder, North Wello Zones and Wag-Hemra Nationality Administrative Zones.

The director stressed a total of 282,934 metric tons of humanitarian food assistance has been distributed across the conflict-hit areas of the three regions through two rounds of aid delivery operations, including more than 141,671 metric tons of humanitarian food assistance distributed across conflict-hit areas of northern Ethiopia during the first round of aid delivery operation.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since November 2020, which left thousands of people dead and millions more in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF on Nov. 2, 2022, signed a cessation of hostilities to end the conflict. Enditem