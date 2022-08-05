Food Boxes Distributed To Vulnerable Families Across Ghana

1 Billion Meals campaign Ghana Food Boxes Distribution to vulnerable families started on Wednesday 3rd August at Assin Atonsu in the Central region. The team would be traveling to vulnerable communities in all 16 regions of Ghana.

Speaking to the media, Operations Manager of Food for All Africa, Mr. Frank Kporwodu, indicated his outfit’s readiness to go across every corner of the country in order to support vulnerable families with a food box and basic essentials.

“The current economic challenges we face as a country have created hardships on low income and vulnerable communities and together with our sponsors and partners, we are bringing hope to communities in Ghana.” He added.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, which aims to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries around the world, including Ghana.

The initiative, which was launched in the UAE at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan and organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH).

Food for All Africa, West Africa’s first and largest food support center in Ghana and member of the Regional FoodBanking Network is coordinating the distribution of over 30,000 food boxes enough to provide over 9 million meals to 75,000 families across Ghana.