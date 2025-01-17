Food Distribution to Address SHS and TVET Shortages Officially Begins, as Directed by President Mahama

The distribution of food supplies from the Tema warehouse to Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions facing food shortages has officially commenced.

This initiative, mandated by President John Dramani Mahama, aims to tackle food shortages affecting various SHSs across the country.

Clement Apaak, the official responsible for overseeing the distribution, confirmed to the media that the process is already underway. “We are dealing with all the secondary schools, about 900 or more schools, including TVET institutions,” Apaak stated. “We are starting with Greater Accra this evening, and as the days go by, we will extend to all regions and schools.”

Apaak further detailed that a high-level team is managing the operation, which includes representatives from the Office of the Chief of Staff, Parliament, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ghana Education Service, alongside crucial support from security personnel. “The Flagstaff House is coordinating this assignment. Military trucks are being used to move the food, supported by trucks from the Ghana Police Service and private volunteers who have offered their trucks free of charge,” he added.

This strategic collaboration is expected to alleviate the challenges faced by institutions across the country, ensuring that students in these critical educational sectors receive the necessary sustenance to continue their studies without disruption. The initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the immediate needs of SHSs and TVET institutions and demonstrates coordinated efforts at both governmental and community levels to ensure the well-being of students.