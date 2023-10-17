Food for All Africa commissions Ghana agricultural food loss recovery warehouse

On October 16th, UN World Food Day serves as a powerful reminder of the challenges we face addressing food security and ensuring that everyone has access to safe and nutritious food. As part of this year’s UN World Food Day celebration, Food for All Africa (FFAA) held a durbar and officially commissioned the Ghana Agricultural Food Loss RecoverymWarehouse under this year’s theme: “Water is life, Water is food, Leave no one behind”.

Chef Elijah Addo, the Executive Director of FFAA, highlighted the organization’s seven-year commitment to working with over two million Ghanaians, focusing on recovering excess food to support vulnerable members of society. He mentioned that FFAA initially operated in the Eastern, Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Central regions, but the onset of COVID-19 prompted them to extend their efforts to other regions.

Between 2021 and January 2023, Food for All Africa has made a significant impact, distributing over two hundred thousand food boxes to assist more than one million households, as highlighted by Chef Elijah.

He also emphasized that Ghana’s agricultural sector experiences significant food wastage, particularly during seasonal surpluses. In line with its mission to prevent food wastage, Food for All, operating through the Ghana Agricultural Food Loss Recovery Warehouse, has

successfully salvaged more than 40,000 kilograms of watermelon and tomatoes with the help of a few farmers.

Present at the event, the Agricultural Director for the Shai Osudoku District, Madam Esenam Bonsu, congratulated Food for All Africa for the initiative to stop hunger and recover food for vulnerable persons in society. Madam Esenam Bonsu mentioned that, although other sectors contribute to the country’s GDP, agriculture stands tall and continues to transform lives in the country.

Madam Esenam emphasizes the importance of ensuring that every individual has access to a healthy diet and sufficient food, both in terms of mphysical access and economic affordability. She recognizes the untapped potential in the agricultural sector within the Shai Osudoku district.

Specifically, she points out that the district produces a significant number of fresh mangoes, close to 10,000 metric tons, but a substantial portion goes to the market. Leaving the majority going to waste, but with Food for All Africa, she is optimistic that such surpluses will be recovered to feed the vulnerable and meet the Sustainable Development

Goal (SDG) II, which is no hunger.

Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at FFAA, explained that the decision to establish a food recovery warehouse at Shai Hills was a strategic one. This choice was primarily based on the proximity of the warehouse to the Eastern region, where many of the farmers FFAA collaborate with are located. He highlighted the

convenience of having farmers in close proximity to the warehouse, making it easier to prevent food from going to waste.